PETAL, Miss. (WHLT) – Christmas is the time of giving, and that’s what Heather Barnes is doing.

She started the “Adopt a Petal Child for Christmas” campaign four years ago to collect gifts for children and families in need.

“I knew how important it was to, you know, make sure kids had some kind of joy, something open up on Christmas morning. We know it’s about Jesus. We celebrate Jesus first. But just having a little gift from Santa, and it makes their parents feel good as well,” Barnes said.

Through the program, community members can select a child to buy for. Thirty-five children were adopted this year.

“The economy is not where it needs to be, and parents are kind of struggling with that. And other people are fortunate, and they have the means to support and help. And it’s just, it’s a blessing on both ends. Donors are just as thankful as the families that are receiving,” Barnes said.

Dixie Bergeron said she has taken part in the program every year to honor the life of her late son, Jacoby.

“To help someone in need, I was once that parent, I was stuck at home taking care of my son. There were times I didn’t know how to get to the grocery store to get a gallon of milk. So if I can do something to make things easier on someone else, it makes my heart full,” Bergeron said.

This year, Barnes launched the “Adopt a Senior or Veteran in Petal” program. Volunteers will deliver Christmas meals and gifts.