HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) - The City of Hattiesburg will hold a Christmas tree lighting ceremony on Thursday, December 3. While many in the city are getting ready to celebrate the holidays, the Hattiesburg Fire Department (HFD) is encouraging neighbors to practice safe measures when it comes to their Christmas lights and decorations.

“If your going to use Christmas lights and you had them put up for over an year, make sure you go over them from top to bottom and make sure there is no missing bulbs and no fried wiring and anything that could possibly produce a shock or an arc to start a fire," said Lt. Joey Collins with HFD.