HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – While many of use are spending Christmas with family, emergency responders are busy keeping people safe.

Firefighters with the Hattiesburg Fire Department said the holiday can be a busy day for crews.

“There’s a bunch of fires on Christmas. Everybody’s cooking and their trees. Their trees are dead, because they’re dried out from lack of water. And so, little things like that catching on fire,” said Brady Anderson with the Hattiesburg Fire Department.

Christmas can be especially hectic for law enforcement.

“We do some directed patrols or specific things that we have to look out for. There are some problem areas in the county that we need to address. We make sure that we’re visible today like we are any other day,” said Forrest County Deputy Matt Sheppard.

Even though first responders are busy this Christmas, they’re still taking time to celebrate the holiday with their families and each other.

“We’re cooking out tonight with all those stations. We’re one big, happy family, so it makes a lot easier to come see them,” said Anderson.

“It’s a lot of fun to work alongside people that you consider your family. And that’s what we have here at this department at Forrest County for sure,” said Sheppard.