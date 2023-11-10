MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Christmas staple in the Jackson area has come to an end.

The Richardson family said the Richardson Light Show in Madison will end effective Christmas 2023. The light show has been hosted by the family for more than 20 years.

The family said they have reached the point in their lives when it’s time to hang up the light show.

“We want to say a special thank you to the City of Madison and the Madison Police Department for allowing us to present the Light Show to you and for providing the necessary police presence so that the traffic flow ran smoothly. You guys are THE BEST!” the family said in a statement on social media.

Watch a previous story about the Richardson Family Light Show by Walt Grayson below: