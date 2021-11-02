Preparations for Mistletoe Marketplace 2021 at Mississippi Trade Mart

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Preparations are underway for the 41st Mistletoe Marketplace at the Mississippi Trade Mart in Jackson, which will be held November 3-6.

Vendors from across the country are in the city to showcase their goods and talents while helping the Junior League of Jackson support the community. They’re excited to provide help for children in the area.

“Watching our volunteers work with the children in the community through, you know, different hospitals and through different organizations really has been tremendous,” said Katie Browning, president of the Junior League of Jackson.

WJTV 12 News will have a preview show for Mistletoe Marketplace on Wednesday, November 3 at 6:30 p.m.