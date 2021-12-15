Prevent a Christmas tree fire with these tips

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Fire Academy (MSFA) reported that there have been 92 fire-related deaths so far in 2021. There were only 61 at the same time last year.

Keep you and your family safe during the holidays with these tips from MSFA:

Only use flame-retardant or non-combustible holiday decorations.

Carefully check new and used string lights and replace any damaged bulbs before plugging them in.

Do not overload extension cords.

Keep children and pets away from string lights and electrical decorations.

Turn off all string lights and decorations before leaving your home or going to bed.

Never use lit candles to decorate a tree. Make sure any lit candles are placed away from tree branches.

Make sure the tree is not blocking an exit.

Cut at least two inches off the bottom of the tree trunk before placing it in a stand.

Live trees can soak up one gallon of water each day. Check the water at least twice a day.

Make sure the tree is at least six feet away from any heat source.

Take the tree down when it becomes dry.

Recycle the tree, use it as fish shelter in a farm pond or throw it away with the trash.

Do not burn the tree in a fireplace. Heat may explode the wood and set the room on fire.

Check out these facts from the National Fire Protection Association: