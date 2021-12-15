Prevent a Christmas tree fire with these tips

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Fire Academy (MSFA) reported that there have been 92 fire-related deaths so far in 2021. There were only 61 at the same time last year.
Keep you and your family safe during the holidays with these tips from MSFA:
- Only use flame-retardant or non-combustible holiday decorations.
- Carefully check new and used string lights and replace any damaged bulbs before plugging them in.
- Do not overload extension cords.
- Keep children and pets away from string lights and electrical decorations.
- Turn off all string lights and decorations before leaving your home or going to bed.
- Never use lit candles to decorate a tree. Make sure any lit candles are placed away from tree branches.
- Make sure the tree is not blocking an exit.
- Cut at least two inches off the bottom of the tree trunk before placing it in a stand.
- Live trees can soak up one gallon of water each day. Check the water at least twice a day.
- Make sure the tree is at least six feet away from any heat source.
- Take the tree down when it becomes dry.
- Recycle the tree, use it as fish shelter in a farm pond or throw it away with the trash.
- Do not burn the tree in a fireplace. Heat may explode the wood and set the room on fire.
Check out these facts from the National Fire Protection Association:
- Almost one-third of home Christmas tree fires are caused by electrical problems.
- Although Christmas tree fires are not common, when they do occur, they are more likely to be serious.
- A heat source too close to the tree causes more than one in every five of the fires.