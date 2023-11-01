JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Join the Junior League of Jackson for the ‘Twas the Night’ Mistletoe Marketplace!

The annual shopping event, which benefits the Junior League of Jackson, will be held at the Mississippi Trade Mart, located at 1207 Mississippi Street in Jackson, from November 1-4, 2023.

The 2023 Mistletoe Marketplace will kick off with the preview gala on Wednesday, November 1 from 7:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

General Admission:

$15 (Adults)

$5 (Children 6-12)

$10 (Seniors 60+)

General admission and special event tickets can be purchased online. General admission tickets will be available at the door beginning November 2, 2023. Special event tickets will be available at the door if events are not sold out.

General Shopping Hours:

Thursday, November 2 – 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Friday, November 3 – 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Saturday, November 4 – 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

There will also be some special events during this year’s Mistletoe Marketplace.

There will also be a raffle during this year’s event for attendees to win a new car from Bob Boyte Honda. The 2024 Honda HR-V LX will be outside the Trade Mart for viewing during Mistletoe Marketplace.

Raffle tickets are $25 each. Tickets can be purchased online or during shopping hours at Mistletoe Marketplace. The drawing will be held in Center Court at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 4, 2023.

Click here to view a full list of the 2023 vendors.

There will be free parking, including accessibility parking, at the Mississippi Trade Mart. There will be signage for appropriate entrances from High Street and Jefferson Street.

The Food Pavilion will be open Thursday and Friday from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Coffee, sweets, and grab-and-go options will also be available throughout the Mississippi Trade Mart.