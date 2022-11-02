JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Junior League of Jackson’s 42nd annual Mistletoe Marketplace, a four-day shopping event, will kick of Wednesday night with the “Let it Snow!” preview gala.

WJTV 12 News will host a special preview of the gala at 6:30 p.m. on air and online.

“Let it Snow!” is the theme of this year’s event, which features more than 150 merchants from around the country.

While enjoying shopping and all the special events—including luncheon guest speaker Shawn Johnson East, visits with Santa, and fashion shows—shoppers will also join in the season of giving. Proceeds from Mistletoe Marketplace help support the mission of the Junior League of Jackson by contributing funding for the organization’s more than 30 community projects and initiatives targeting early literacy, children’s health, and social development throughout the Jackson metro area.

Doors open for general admission shopping at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 3, following

the ticketed early bird shopping event, which starts at 8:00 a.m. Shopping and special events

continue through 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 5.

General shopping tickets and limited special events tickets are available for purchase on the Mistletoe Marketplace website, along with complete list of events and shopping times.

For more information and to purchase merchandise or tickets visit the Mistletoe Marketplace website.