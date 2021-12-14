Protect yourself and property this holiday season with these safety tips

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi Insurance Department (MID) leaders are encouraging neighbors to keep themselves and their property safe this holiday season with a few tips.
Insurance Commissioner Mike Chaney and MIB leaders recommend these tips:
- If you receive expensive gifts (jewelry, art or other high-end items), call your insurance agent to ensure that your items will be covered by your policies.
- Update your home inventory to include expensive items like televisions, cameras, electronics and more.
- Keep documentation of these items and notify your agent if you think you may need additional coverage
- Keep a copy of your inventory checklist on your phone or give a duplicate copy to a trusted friend or attorney.
- Make sure gifts are not visible from outside your home.
- Be mindful about disposing the packages and boxes of new items.
- Keep your home well-lit and keep your lights on a timer.
- If your home is broken into and gifts are stolen, standard homeowners insurance policies provide coverage for certain goods. Standard renter’s insurance policies provide similar coverage. Check the coverage limits on your policies.
- While shopping, keep packages out of view in your car. Lock your vehicle, park in well-lit areas and keep your purse/wallet near you at all times.
- If shopping online, avoid identity theft by using trusted retailers and setting strong passwords.