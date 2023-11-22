JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A group of retired NFL players served hot meals at Gateway Rescue Mission in Jackson on Wednesday, November 22.

Vernon Perry and Eddie Payton were among the former athletes who served lunch to those in need.

“I’m from the area. So, that’s important to make up for a lot of people that are here on the streets, people that I know. So, I’m giving back to my community. So, it’s very important, and I love it. And we’ve been doing it for that many years with Gateway,” said Perry.

Officials with Gateway Rescue Mission said they serve about 200 meals per day.