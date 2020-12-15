Ridgeland church to host drive-thru Santa’s Light Show & Curbside Cocoa

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Lake Harbour Church of Christ will host its annual “Cookies & Cocoa with Santa” drive-thru style. The event will be on Saturday, December 19, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. in the front parking lot of the church building.
According to organizers, “Santa’s Light Show & Curbside Cocoa” is for families and friends of all ages. Individually packaged cookies and cocoa will be available for attendees and a musical dancing light display will occur approximately every 15 minutes. The event are free.
