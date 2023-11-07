JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Officials with the Salvation Army in Jackson are preparing to give back during the holiday season.

The organization’s Angel Tree adoption program aims to give a child, family or senior a brighter Christmas. Officials said more than 1,425 children, 800 families and 275 seniors have registered this year.

The Salvation Army Christmas Red Kettle program will also raise funds for programs and services to help families in need. The organization is in need of volunteers to help ring bells in the Jackson area.

The Salvation Army will also collect cards for local veterans at the VA Hospital. Cards can either be homemade or store bought, and they can include a word of encouragement, support or appreciation.

Students can earn two hours of volunteer credit for every 100 cards contributed.

The cards must be signed, according to officials. Cards are due by December 11, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. Those who choose to participate can drop them off at 110 Presto Lane in Jackson.