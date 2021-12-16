Salvation Army of Jackson helps provide gifts for Christmas

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – In October 2021, the Salvation Army of Jackson registered families for the Angel Tree program. The program is for less fortunate families with children under 12 years old who live in Hinds, Rankin, Scott, Copiah, Madison and Yazoo counties.

The children’s Christmas lists were put on tags for volunteers to adopt, and the gifts were distributed on Thursday.

“The families come. It’s a drive-thru process. They’ll stay in their cars, they’ll drive up, and their toys will be put in the cars for the children. We’ve had a few families say this made their Christmas and what a joy it is to see the families receive their gifts,” said Major Brenda Shafer with the Salvation Army.

The gifts included toys, shoes, clothes and bikes. Volunteers said they were happy to be a part of the event.

“I’m overjoyed. I’m ecstatic. It’s just this time of year you always want to give and see the smiles that people have when they’re getting something. It just reminds us that we got to keep this up all year,” said Chantell Bernard, a volunteer.

The Salvation Army distributed gifts to more than 1,100 people in the Jackson-metro area.