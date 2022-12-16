JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – With only nine days left before Christmas, leaders with the Salvation Army in Jackson said the organization is falling behind their red kettle goal for 2022.

The annual Red Kettle Campaign is The Salvation Army’s largest fundraiser that finances the many services and programs offered to individuals and families in need throughout the year in Jackson.

“This has been a challenging year for many individuals and families in our community facing economic hardship or crisis,” said Major Bill Shafer of The Salvation Army. “We continue to see increased need from those impacted by high inflation and food and fuel prices. The Red Kettle Campaign is falling significantly behind as we work toward our 2022 kettle goal of $50,000. We are praying the community will offer support in the remaining days of the season to ensure we can continue to help those when they need it most.”

The Salvation Army bells will continue to ring outside stores through Christmas Eve.

“The generosity of our amazing community is always a blessing to witness first-hand. The Salvation Army is so grateful, and we want you all to know that every dollar stays in Jackson to help our community!” said Shafer. “This means we can serve a meal to someone who is hungry, provide a safe night’s rest to someone facing shelter insecurity and help a family stay in their home in our community for months to come.”

If you would like to be a volunteer bellringer, call 601-982-4881 to sign-up to volunteer.

“If you can’t get outside and ring the bell in person, you can always give to our virtual kettle from the comfort of your home! Go to JACKSONKETTLE.ORG to make a donation to serve those in need in our community,” said Shafer.