JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Officials with the Salvation Army said increasing living costs have resulted in a surge of requests for assistance from the organization.

The Salvation Army is seeking assistance from the community to help meet the increased need. Officials are inviting the community to donate at a local red kettle or online at JacksonKettle.org.

“Holiday donations fuel our capacity to offer critical financial support to families and individuals in crisis year-round,” said Captain Timothy Delaney, Commanding officer of The Salvation Army. “This assistance helps individuals and families stay in their homes, keep their utilities on, and feed their families, alongside our Christmas assistance initiatives.”

For more information about The Salvation Army programs and services, visit SalvationArmyJackson.org or call 601-982-4881.