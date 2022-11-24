JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Over 1,500 meals were served to people in the Jackson community for Thanksgiving, thanks to the Salvation Army.

Nursing homes residents and those who are less fortunate enjoyed a full Thanksgiving spread, courtesy of the Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary. For volunteers, getting back into the giving spirt came at just the right time.

“It gives back more to us than even what we’re doing for others. It just means so much to be able to wake up, be a blessing and be blessed in this moment. We’re grateful,” said Nicola James, a volunteer.

Nashandra James, another volunteer, said, “We’ve all lost someone the last couple of years. To be able to give, have a time that we can actually get back to being like there’s some type of normalcy is a great feeling. It’s truly a blessing. We’re all grateful for that.”

A volunteer Boy Scout Troop smoked nearly 130 turkeys and over 100 volunteers passed out Thanksgiving meals.