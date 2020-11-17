Salvation Army to provide meals on Thanksgiving

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Salvation Army of Jackson will serve more than 1,500 lunches on Thanksgiving.
Volunteers will arrive at 8:30 a.m., and the distribution will begin at 9:30 a.m. at the Salvation Army location at 570 Beasley Road on Thursday, November 26.
Officials with the Salvation Army said volunteers and staff will follow social distancing and safety protocols.
