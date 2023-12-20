WASHINGTON (WJTV) – U.S. Senator Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) featured ornaments that were created by Mississippi students on the Christmas tree in his Washington, D.C., office.

“My wife, Gayle, started this tradition. Over the past few years, she and I have invited schools across the state to contribute ornaments. These decorations honor Mississippi history, and they also demonstrate our rising generation’s creativity,” said Wicker.

During the fall, Wicker visited New Albany Middle School to attend a presentation of the students’ ornaments.

The senator toured the school’s Imagine STEAM Lab,” a state-of-the-art learning center which uses a hands-on approach to introduce students to science, technology, engineering, art, and math.

U.S. Senator Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) featured ornaments that were created by Mississippi students on the Christmas tree in his Washington, D.C., office. (Courtesy: Sen. Wicker’s Office)

U.S. Senator Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) featured ornaments that were created by Mississippi students on the Christmas tree in his Washington, D.C., office. (Courtesy: Sen. Wicker’s Office)

U.S. Senator Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) featured ornaments that were created by Mississippi students on the Christmas tree in his Washington, D.C., office. (Courtesy: Sen. Wicker’s Office)

U.S. Senator Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) featured ornaments that were created by Mississippi students on the Christmas tree in his Washington, D.C., office. (Courtesy: Sen. Wicker’s Office)

U.S. Senator Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) featured ornaments that were created by Mississippi students on the Christmas tree in his Washington, D.C., office. (Courtesy: Sen. Wicker’s Office)

U.S. Senator Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) featured ornaments that were created by Mississippi students on the Christmas tree in his Washington, D.C., office. (Courtesy: Sen. Wicker’s Office)

Teachers said the students crafted the ornaments during their art classes.