Shoppers expected to spend big on Cyber Monday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Monday, November 30, is Cyber Monday, and Mississippi shoppers looked for deals online and in stores.

There have been concerns this year due to shipping delays, product demand and the uncertain economic environment due to the coronavirus pandemic. Retailers were able to get a jump start with holiday sales earlier this season.

According to Adobe Analytics, shoppers are expected to spend a record $9.4 billion on online purchases for Cyber Monday. That’s up from 19% from Cyber Monday in 2019.

While smaller retailers will see a large boost in revenue, larger retailers are expected to dominate online sales.

