Shoppers from across Mississippi visit Jackson area stores for Black Friday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Shoppers across the Jackson-metro area were able to find some deals for Black Friday. The annual holiday shopping event would draw thousands of people out to stores each year, but there was something different Friday morning.

“I couldn’t believe it. Last time maybe before COVID, there was police cars and blue lights. Everybody was out here. The place was packed. I started out at Bass Pro Shop at 3:00 in the morning, then I came over here and hit a couple of other stores. It’s amazing. People haven’t showed up this morning,” said Peter Gasparitsch, a shopper.

Although it was a slower Black Friday for stores, shoppers still came to the Jackson-metro area from across the state.

“We actually live in Inverness, Mississippi, so we are a long way from home. About an hour and a half,” said Kirsten Robertson, a shopper.

This year, many high-demand products, like toys and gaming systems, may be harder to find due to the supply chain shortage. Shoppers in Jackson said they haven’t had a hard time finding what they need.