PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – With only eight days left until Christmas, this is the last full weekend to get your shopping done.

At the Outlets of Mississippi, hundreds of last-minute shoppers were out looking for gifts on Saturday.

People from all over made their way to the Metro to get their last-minute shopping done before Christmas.

“We are from Louisiana.”

“We are from Quitman, Mississippi.”

“We’re out here trying to get our Christmas shopping on. We thought this might be the best place to be, in Mississippi.”

“It’s going pretty good. I’ve bought a lot of things and still have a long way to go.”

For the people who want to shop local for the holidays, there’s also a pop-up shop in the Outlets of Mississippi that will be open Sunday from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

“We’re three business owners. We came together and became “The Trio” to offer a nice, professional, shopping space for small business owners in the area. We wanted to invite other business owners to showcase their products, to showcase their talents so everybody can know about them,” said Sarandon Lampley with The Trio.

Overall, shoppers said the only gifts they’ve had a hard time finding this year are gaming consoles and shoes.