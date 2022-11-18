JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport (JAN) announced airlines serving at the airport anticipate a significant increase in passenger traffic during the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday period.

According to officials, the number of travelers is expected to rise starting Friday, November 18 into next week, with peak travel occurring Tuesday, November 22 through Wednesday, November 23, and then again on Saturday and Sunday, November 26 and 27.

The peak hours for departing passengers are between 6:00 a.m. and 8:00 a.m., 10:00 a.m. until noon, and then 2:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. daily. As a result of substantial air service increases at JAN this year, flight choices and passenger volumes are at levels not seen in a decade.

JMMA also offers parking in the terminal-adjacent garage, in the surface lot, as well as in the economy long-term lot. Live/up-to-date parking availability is provided by calling 601-360-8690. To check real time information on flights, visit www.iflyjackson.com.

General information on holiday travel, including links to the Transportation Security Administration, airline and rental car reservation sites is available at www.jmaa.com.