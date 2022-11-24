JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- A Jackson community organization fed hundreds of people a traditional meal on Thanksgiving Day.

Stewpot Community Services is a Jackson organization that works to provide food, clothing, and other essential items to anyone in need. On Thursday, volunteers helped prepare 300 meals for people of all ages.

“We were excited about it. We started cooking earlier to making sure they have the traditional turkey, ham, dressing, all the other fixings and cakes,” said Stewpot Head Chef Vicki Colbert.

Despite limited resources, Stewpot’s Head Chef takes pride in making sure everyone who walks through the door gets a delicious hot meal in a family-friendly environment.

“I think it’s a joy and a blessing to be able to serve others. I consider them family members. It takes a lot of effort. Sometimes, we don’t have the things that are needed to make a taste. It takes a lot of prepping. Using different seasonings that you may not have in this kitchen that you may have at home. Making sure that taste on your tongue palate is delicious before you give it to them,” said Colbert.

It’s not just for the holidays. Stewpot feeds nearly 200 people a day. Meals at Stewpot are served at 12:00 p.m. Monday through Saturday and at 1:00 p.m. every Sunday.