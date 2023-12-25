JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson firefighters and police officers were blessed with a free meal from Jackson City Councilman Kenneth Stokes, Ward 3, on Christmas Day.

Stokes held the event at Jackson Fire Station #10 on Woodrow Wilson Avenue.

“These are fireman and police officers who work for the City of Jackson, but vast majority have families. Like most family want to be together at the holiday time, but they have to be here protecting citizens of this city. I think it’s the right thing to do, for us to bring Santa Claus and Christmas to them,” the councilman said.

Firefighters said they’re grateful that Stokes took the time to hold the event on Christmas.

“For Councilman Stokes to come out and do that for us, it really touches our heart and let us know that he really cares,” said Captain Kelvin Reed with the Jackson Fire Department (JFD).

The meal was prepared by Chef Kazzy Ferdinand.

“Very appreciative you know what I’m saying? To show them that we appreciate them and the hard work that they do on and off the clock,” the chef explained.

Stokes said they feed city employees every Thanksgiving and Christmas.