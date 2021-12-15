Stuff-a-Truck Recycling Event to be held in Hattiesburg for holiday trash

Home for the Holidays

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: City of Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The City of Hattiesburg will host the Stuff-a-Truck Recycling Event on Monday, December 27 so neighbors can dispose of holiday trash in an eco-friendly way.

Recyclable materials collected during the Christmas holidays can be brought to Kamper Park for recycling between 8:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m.

Items that will be accepted include:

  • Paper
  • Plastic (#1 and #2 only)
  • Cardboard
  • Aluminum cans
  • Living Christmas trees (unlocked)

Items that won’t be accepted include:

  • Plastic bags
  • Hangers
  • Cords/hoses of any type
  • Clothing or linens
  • Glass
  • Styrofoam
  • Food or liquids
  • Large items/furniture/applicances

City leaders request that items be rinsed if necessary. Neighbors will also be able to learn more or sign up for the city’s curbside recycling program.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories