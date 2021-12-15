Stuff-a-Truck Recycling Event to be held in Hattiesburg for holiday trash

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The City of Hattiesburg will host the Stuff-a-Truck Recycling Event on Monday, December 27 so neighbors can dispose of holiday trash in an eco-friendly way.
Recyclable materials collected during the Christmas holidays can be brought to Kamper Park for recycling between 8:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m.
Items that will be accepted include:
- Paper
- Plastic (#1 and #2 only)
- Cardboard
- Aluminum cans
- Living Christmas trees (unlocked)
Items that won’t be accepted include:
- Plastic bags
- Hangers
- Cords/hoses of any type
- Clothing or linens
- Glass
- Styrofoam
- Food or liquids
- Large items/furniture/applicances
City leaders request that items be rinsed if necessary. Neighbors will also be able to learn more or sign up for the city’s curbside recycling program.