JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – With Christmas right around the corner, the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) is aiming to get into the holiday spirit!

Starting Tuesday, November 14, you can submit your clever holiday messages for a chance to see them on MDOT’s digital message signs (DMS) across the state. The last day to submit your messages is Wednesday, November 30.

“Driver safety, especially during the holidays with many of us traveling to see loved ones, remains MDOT’s utmost priority. The DMS boards you see along Mississippi highways are a useful tool to help spread our message, remind drivers about the importance of safe driving, and provide some helpful tips,” said MDOT Executive Director Brad White. “MDOT’s 12 Days of Christmas is a great way for us to engage with the public, spread a little holiday joy and get the safest possible travel out of Mississippi motorists.”

These 12 days of messages will revolve around Christmas-themed movies, songs and characters. However, any local emergency messages and traffic updates automatically override scheduled messages on the DMS boards.

The winning messages will be displayed starting Thursday, December 14, and drivers will see a new holiday themed safety message each day with the final one posted on December 25.

There is no limit to the number of messages you can submit, but below are some guidelines to remember:

The message must relate to traffic safety.

Signs can only accommodate three lines and 21 characters per line, including spaces.

Hashtags, phone numbers and website addresses are not allowed.

No emojis.

Follow @MississippiDOT on Facebook, Instagram and X (formerly Twitter) for details on how to submit your messages.