JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Thanksgiving is coming up next week, and leaders with AAA want to be sure that you and your family stay safe through the holidays.

According to AAA statistics, 54.6 million people are expected to travel 50 miles or more from home for Thanksgiving, especially considering the COVID-19 pandemic has dwindled.

AAA officials expect 20222 to be the third-busiest for Thanksgiving travel since the association began tracking travel in 2000.

Don Redman, public affair specialist for AAA Mississippi, said Thanksgiving travel is predicted to go up by 0.4% and air travel by 0.8% from 2021.

“If you are traveling this year by air plane, we suggest you get to the airport before two hours your flight takes off,” said Redman. “If you’re traveling by car during mid-morning until 8:00, this will be the busiest.”

Perri McNeil, a local resident, said she plans to travel for the holidays.

“Mississippi already has high traffic level around the holidays. My suggestion is to go during the midnight hours or days ahead because it’s going to be crazy even if you’re staying home,” she said.

Redman said in order to make sure that you have smooth travel for the holidays, you should make sure to plan ahead, check your car tires for pressure, and fill up on gas and other essentials to avoid roadside assistance.