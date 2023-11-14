JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As the Thanksgiving holiday approaches, the Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport (JAN) is gearing up for what is expected to be a very busy travel period.

Peak travel is set to begin Thursday, November 16 through Monday, November 27, 2023.

To ensure a smooth travel experience during this busy period, the Jackson Municipal Airport Authority (JMAA) strongly encourages all passengers to arrive at least two hours before their flight departures.

The airport offers a range of convenient parking options, including:

Garage parking: $16 per day

Surface lot: $14 per day

East overflow lot: $14 per day (close to the terminal, a quick walk; operates at peak Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year periods)

Long-term lot: $10 per day (with free shuttle service)

Free 10-minute parking in any lot; hourly fees begin at 11 minutes.

“At JMAA, we remain dedicated to delivering an exceptional travel experience for all passengers and visitors and will continue working to make your journey through JAN as seamless as possible,” said Rosa Beckett, CEO at the JMAA.