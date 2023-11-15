BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details.

Spruce up your home with these deals from Wayfair

Wayfair is one of the biggest homeware retailers in the United States, selling everything from couches and garden furniture to bedding and home appliances. And on Black Friday, you can find a huge selection of products with their prices slashed. If you’re looking for some of the best Wayfair Black Friday deals, you’re in the right place.

Though Black Friday 2023 isn’t until Nov. 24, Wayfair already has its early Black Friday deals going. At BestReviews, we have reviewed countless items for the home and kitchen, and we’ve already found some excellent products at lower prices at Wayfair, including the Foundstone Gwen Etagere Bookcase and the Eider and Ivory Mollett Cotton Duvet Cover Set.

Furniture deals

Wayfair is big on furniture, and you’ll find deals on a huge range of it, including dining tables, couches, bar stools and coffee tables. You can expect some great deals during the Black Friday sale, so it’s a good time to make a big purchase you might have been putting off.

44% OFF

Not only is this couch super stylish, but it’s plush and comfortable, too. Its reddish-brown velvet fabric looks great with various styles of decor (it’s also available in other colors, but with a smaller discount). The cushions are reversible, which is handy if one side gets dirty.

69% OFF

We love the combination of the wood finish and trendy black metal detailing on this bookcase. The sides are open, which means you’ll need to use bookends, but it makes it nice for displaying decorative items and holding houseplants, interspersed with your books.

Other furniture deals worth checking out

Soft furnishing deals

Soft furnishings are all those plush items that bring warmth and style to a home, such as pillow covers, bedding, throws and area rugs. You’ll score some of the best Wayfair Black Friday deals on soft furnishings, which are often found with a steep discount.

72% OFF

This stunning rug is the product of a collaboration between interior designer Amber Lewis and textile experts Loloi. As it’s stain-resistant and easy to clean, it can go in high-traffic areas of the home. It has a worn look but is made from a super soft CloudPile fabric.

67% OFF

Sold as a set of two, these throw blankets complement each other without being fully matching, which can help make a room feel cohesive. They’re machine-washable and tumble-dryer-safe, so keeping them clean is easy.

Other soft furnishing deals worth checking out

Kitchen and dining deals

Not only will you find kitchen items, such as bakeware and pans, in Wayfair’s Black Friday sale, but you’ll also find deals on some kitchen appliances and all things dining-related, such as plates, glasses and flatware.

25% OFF

With uneven, slightly dented shapes, this dinnerware set brings rustic style to your table. It has a chic black finish that’s understated yet extremely on-trend. The 16-piece set includes four dinner plates, four salad plates, four mugs and four bowls.

38% OFF

You get six wine glasses in this set, all made from fine crystal glass. Due to the stemless design, they’re more versatile than stemmed wine glasses, as you can also use them for beers, mixed drinks and soft drinks.

Other kitchen and dining deals worth checking out

When do Wayfair Black Friday deals start?

While Wayfair’s official Black Friday sale will kick off on Nov. 24, the retailer is also offering early Black Friday deals. You’ll find early Black Friday deals from the start of November that run throughout the month until the big day. These early deals are on a range of products, including large items of furniture, soft furnishings, kitchen products and anything related to dining, such as glassware and flatware.

Tips for getting the best prices at Wayfair

Use coupon codes. You can find a range of Wayfair coupon codes online. Some are advertised on the website itself, while you'll need to look at coupon websites to find others. There are often discount codes for new customers, as well as some for returning customers.

Consider open-box deals. Open-box deals offer you a discount on products that have been bought and returned. They should be in as-new condition, but they may not come in their original packaging.

Join the Wayfair Professional program. If you happen to work in the design industry, you can join the Wayfair Professional program. You'll get discounted prices on some items plus speedy two-day shipping.

Sign up for Wayfair's email list. If you're new to the email list, you may get a 10% discount code. What's more, those on the list are likely to be first in line to receive news about discounts and sales.

Why trust our recommendations?

At BestReviews, our writers have years of experience in the commerce space. We’re adept at finding the best products and the hottest deals. Products are selected for their quality, based on firsthand experience and buyer ratings and reviews. We then take our time to hunt out the most impressive deals and discounts. After writing, the deals are checked and verified by our experienced team of editors. We regularly update our articles throughout the Black Friday sales period so you’re sure you’re seeing the most up-to-date deals.

