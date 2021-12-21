Tips to be environmentally-friendly during holidays

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - Waste Management is advising the community that waste containers should not be used as shelter from winter conditions.

“Waste Management requests that the community please stay out of waste containers, for your safety, and for the safety of our drivers. We understand individuals may go to great lengths to seek cover from severe weather. However, if someone is inside a waste container when it is emptied, there is a significant risk of injury or death. By working with our customers and exercising additional vigilance, we hope to reduce this risk,” said Tony Franco, area safety manager.