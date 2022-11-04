JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – With rental car shortages and airline worker shortages still in place, holiday travel could more be difficult this year for the millions of Americans gearing up to hit the road or take to the skies.

Holiday travel is coming up and WJTV 12 News has some tips from tips from AAA that could make holiday travel plans go a litter smoother.

AAA Travel Area Manager Kolleen Romero was asked what some things travelers should do if they’re looking to travel for Thanksgiving or Christmas.

“So, for Thanksgiving and for Christmas, you want to book as soon as possible. Limited availability is happening in major destinations. Okay, now exactly how long you would want to be there and what activities you would like to do. We do recommend that you have everybody’s driver’s license all up to date. If you’re going out of the country, to have your passports up to date for more than six months prior to coming back home, and make sure that you have all of the necessity needs like a car, hotel, air,” she explained.

Over the summer there was a big influx of travelers, issues with baggage getting lost and a lot of problems at airports.

“You can definitely expect it. However, the airline industry has been hiring and training their new employees. So, I can see that it’s a little less of that experience that has happened in the summer. But again, it could possibly happen.”