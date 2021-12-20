Travel safely, save money with these tips before you leave for trips, family gatherings

There is some potential trouble at the beginning and end of the holiday travel window, but overall things are looking better for travelers. (Getty Images)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – AAA Travel is predicting heavy holiday travel this year. Their recent report showed that people who cancelled holiday vacations and family gatherings last year are preparing to make up for lost time over the next two weeks.

The report estimated that 34% more people will travel 50 miles or more as they drive, board airplanes or take other transportation out of town between December 23 and January 2. Airplanes are expected to see a 184% travel increase compared to last year. Over 100-million people are expected to out on the roads as they travel to their destinations.

Make sure your car is safe to drive with this checklist from Mr. Transmission and Milex Complete Auto Care:

Cooling Systems: Car engines can overheat after spending several hours on the interstate while driving at high speeds. It is important to make sure you have the proper type of engine coolant, which is a 50/50 coolant and water mixture and it is filled to the correct levels.

Battery: Car batteries can deteriorate quickly and without much warning. Between extended engine use, air conditioning, radio, GPS and other passenger electronics, a long trip can contribute to draining a car’s battery. Most batteries have a 4-5 year lifespan and it is important to test the battery prior to making a long trip.

Tires: Car owners should monitor the proper air pressure and amount of tread on each tire and have them properly aligned and balanced. The air in the tires contracts when the weather gets colder, so owners will want to make sure tires are not under-inflated.

Suspension System: We often load up the car with a family of passengers, luggage and personal items when making a long car trip. The additional weight on the vehicle causes a strain on the suspension system, which includes the springs, shock absorbers and struts. Worn suspension components may reduce the stability of the vehicle and reduce driver control, as well as accelerate wear on other suspension system components.

Air Filter: A car’s air filter should be changed each year or every 15,000 miles. This gives the vehicle a good supply of clean air and prevents poor fuel economy and performance. A convenient time to have the filter checked or replaced is during oil change appointments.

