Trouble finding a Christmas tree? There’s a shortage

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – With Thanksgiving over, many people are looking forward to Christmas. However, some people may have some trouble finding Christmas trees this year.

People have said there has been a tree shortage in Jackson for several years, and it’s getting worse.

“It started in ’08. Most of the economy crashed, and most of your farms and things went out of business at that point,” said Robbie Covington.

Not only has the tree shortage affected the number of trees available for sale, the trees that are available may be shorter that 10 feet.