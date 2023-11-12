JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Two Mississippi Museums kicked off the holiday season by holding a Holiday Open House.

The free event featured music, vendors and refreshments made by Chef Nick Wallace.

Organizers said multiple choirs were there singing to the audience, filling everyone with the holiday spirit. They added that museum workers received a 25% off discount on their entire purchase.

“So, one big event that we have coming up is called Our Christmas by Candlelight Tour. And what we do every year is we shuttle people to different sites around downtown Jackson, including some of our sites. So, the Two Mississippi Museums, the Mississippi Governor’s Mansion, the Mississippi State Capitol, you have an opportunity to tour all these places on that evening at no charge,” explained Michael Morris, director of the Two Mississippi Museums.

Morris said they will partner with Visit Jackson for the Christmas by Candlelight Tour on December 2.