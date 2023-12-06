HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The University of Southern Mississippi (USM) volleyball team took part in a toy drive that will benefit needy children throughout the Hattiesburg area.

On Tuesday, December 5, team members donated the collection to the Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program with assistance from the University’s Center for Military Veterans, Service Members and Families.

“USM volleyball wanted to find a way to combine our match theme with a way to give to the local community,” said Head Coach Jenny Hazelwood. “Through many ideas and discussions, we came up with Celebrating Christmas and having a toy drive. Anyone who donated a toy got into the match for free. This was our second year doing this, and it has been a big success.

Drop-off sites on USM’s Hattiesburg campus include:

Scianna Hall, breakroom area

Graduate School office, J.B. George building

Starbucks entrance, Cook Library

Baptist Student Union, cafeteria area

Veterans Center, front entrance

Janet Baldwin serves as the Toys for Tots Coordinator for Forrest and Lamar counties. She points out that toys will be collected on December 14 from 63 businesses set up as drop-off sites in the Pine Belt.