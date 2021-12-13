USPS employees crank out deliveries during busiest week of the year

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The time between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Eve is the peak season for holiday deliveries. Employees at the United States Postal Service (USPS) Jackson Distribution Center are busy delivering during the busiest week of the year ahead of Christmas.

USPS estimates that there are 12-billion packages, letters and cards delivered between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Eve. Jackson Distribution Center Plant Manager Henry Dominguez expects 3.5-million packages to be delivered from the center this year compared to 2.9-million last year. He said the center averages about 175,000 packages a day right now.

From Monday, December 13 through Saturday, December 18, there will be 2.3-billion packages delivered nationwide during that week alone.

USPS Spokesperson Debra Fetterly said in order to ensure that packages arrive by Christmas, orders for priority mail express must be placed by December 23. Orders for priority mail must be placed by December 18, and orders for first class deliveries must be made by December 17.

Fetterly also said that in order to keep up with the increasing deliveries, USPS has hired several hundred new employees in Mississippi alone.