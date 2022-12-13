JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The United State Postal Service (USPS) has been preparing for the busiest time of the year.

Seventy-five additional workers were hired at the USPS in Jackson as they gear up for the holidays. The plant manager said since December 1, they have processed more than $250,000 worth of packages than they did last year during this time.

“The customers this year have done a really nice job of mailing early, so a lot of the problems that could arise mailing late or being backed up we have really not seen this year. We’ve been fluid. It’s been great, and we’ve been able to keep up with the demand. It’s been great,” said Henry Domingue, USPS processing and distribution center plant manager.

December 12 through 17 is said to be the busiest mailing and shipping week. Seasonal jobs become available around this time to allow the process to flow smoother. Nearly 2 million envelopes go through the processing and distribution plant a day.

“I just think, in my 32 years, this has been the smoothest so far. I hope I haven’t jinxed it, but it’s been great. The volume has been coming in good. The quality of the addressing from the customers, the handwritten, the fancy lettering. It’s been great we have not had the back up of mail has not been able to be read by the machines or by people. We just get them in and out,” said Dominguez.

The Postal Service generally receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products, and services to fund its operations.