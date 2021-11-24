Waitr food drive to help Edwards Street Fellowship Center Food Pantry

Home for the Holidays

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Waitr partnered with local restaurants in Hattiesburg for a food drive to help those in need during the holidays.

The company will connect non-perishable food donations at select Hattiesburg area-restaurant locations to support area food banks. The food items will be taken to the Edwards Street Fellowship Center Food Pantry.

“We certainly serve a lot of individuals who are homeless or people who are experiencing truly dire situations, but we also serve a lot of people who are employed and maybe they don’t work a fulltime job,” said Ann McCullen with the Edwards Street Fellowship Center.

Items can be dropped off in bins at the following restaurants during their regular business hours:

  • El Rayo
  • Crescent City Grill
  • Sully’s
  • Breadsmith of Hattiesburg

Donations will be accepted through the week of Christmas.

