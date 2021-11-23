Waitr kicks off holiday food drive to help Stewpot Food Pantry

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, leaders with Waitr announced the company has partnered with local restaurants to launch a food drive to help feed families in need during the holidays.

Waitr will collet non-perishable food donations at select Jackson area-restaurant locations to support area food banks. Waitr has partnered with these area restaurants for the Holiday Food Drive:

Aladdin Mediterranean Grill (730 Lakeland Dr, Jackson)

Papito’s (111 Colony Crossing Way Suite 1200, Madison)

Rooster’s (2906 N State St #104, Jackson)

Basil’s Renaissance (1000 Highland Colony Pkwy, Ridgeland)

Basil’s Fondren (2906 N State St Suite 104, Jackson)

Basil’s Downtown (120 N Congress St, Jackson)

Items can be dropped off in the donation bins at each participating partner through the week of Christmas, during their regular business hours. Waitr will then deliver all the collected food items to the Stewpot Food Pantry.

In addition, those ordering from their favorite restaurant using the Waitr app or website Waitrapp.com will have the option to make a monetary donation. Waitr will send those making donations a code for a free future delivery. Officials said the company will match a portion of all the customers’ donations.

The most-needed food bank items include: