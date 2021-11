HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Walt Massey in Hattiesburg will host a Christmas toy drive for children and pictures with Santa.

Toys can be donated and dropped off at the Walt Massey dealership at 1501 West Pine Street in Hattiesburg. Donations will be given to the Hattiesburg Police Department to be given to children affected by violent crime.

Neighbors can also take photos with Santa at the dealership on Friday, December 3 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.