BILOXI, Miss. (WJTV) – For those looking to ice skate before the holidays start and well after they end, the city of Biloxi has you covered.

The Mississippi Coast Coliseum & Convention Center on the coast began ice skating season Sunday. It is set to continue until late March. Below is some information you should know before you go on the ice.

All tickets can be purchased up to one hour before the skating session. It must be purchased in person. Each skating session is 90 minutes long. Skate rental is included in the ticket price. Admission is $13 per person for all ages. Since it is cold in the skating rink, organizers advise people to dress warmly.

Ice skating schedule for November:

Friday, November 24: 10-11:30 p.m.

Saturday, November 25: 9-10:30 p.m.

Sunday, November 26: 2-3:30 p.m. | 4:30-6:00 p.m.

December:

Friday, December 1: 6-7:30 p.m. | 8:30-10:00 p.m.

Saturday, December 2: 2-3:30 p.m. | 4:30-6:00 p.m. | 7-8:30 p.m.

Sunday, December 3: 2-3:30 p.m. | 4:30-6:00 p.m.

Sunday, December 10: 2-3:30 p.m. | 4:30-6:00 p.m.

Friday, December 15: 10-11:30 p.m.

Saturday, December 16: 9-10:30 p.m.

Sunday, December 17: 2-3:30 p.m. | 4:30-6:00 p.m. | 7-8:30 p.m.

Wednesday, December 27: 2-3:30 p.m. | 4:30-6:00 p.m. | 7:00-8:30 p.m.

Thursday, December 28: 2-3:30 p.m. | 4:30-6:00 p.m. | 7-8:30 p.m.

Friday, December 29: 10-11:30 p.m.

Saturday, December 30: 9-10:30 p.m.

Sunday, December 31: 2-3:30 p.m. | 4:30-6:00 p.m. | 7-8:30 p.m.

January:

Tuesday, January 2, 2024: 10-11:30 p.m.

Wednesday, January 3, 2024: 10-11:30 p.m.

Friday, January 5, 2024: 10-11:30 p.m.

Saturday, January 6, 2024: 9-10:30 p.m.

Sunday, January 7, 2024: 7-9:30 p.m.

To view skating times for the rest of January and until the end of March, click here. For more information on ice skating at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum, visit mscoastcoliseum.com.