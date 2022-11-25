PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The Christmas season is here, and officials with the Pearl Police Department (PPD) want Mississippians to shop safely this year.

Whether shopping online or in-person, PPD officials recommend the following tips to keep your Christmas season safe:

For online deliveries:

  • Have your packages delivered when someone is home or to your work.
  • Ask your neighbor to pick up delivery packages.
  • Track your packages so you know when to expect delivery.
  • Use home security cameras.

For store shopping:

  • Be alert and aware of your surroundings.
  • Park in well-lit areas, lock your car, close your windows and hide gifts and bags in your trunk.
  • Avoid carrying large amounts of cash.
  • Carry your purse close to your body and put your wallet in front pants pocket.
  • Have your keys ready to enter your vehicle when you approach it.
  • Lock your doors immediately after entering your vehicle.