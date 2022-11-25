PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The Christmas season is here, and officials with the Pearl Police Department (PPD) want Mississippians to shop safely this year.
Whether shopping online or in-person, PPD officials recommend the following tips to keep your Christmas season safe:
For online deliveries:
- Have your packages delivered when someone is home or to your work.
- Ask your neighbor to pick up delivery packages.
- Track your packages so you know when to expect delivery.
- Use home security cameras.
For store shopping:
- Be alert and aware of your surroundings.
- Park in well-lit areas, lock your car, close your windows and hide gifts and bags in your trunk.
- Avoid carrying large amounts of cash.
- Carry your purse close to your body and put your wallet in front pants pocket.
- Have your keys ready to enter your vehicle when you approach it.
- Lock your doors immediately after entering your vehicle.