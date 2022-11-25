PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The Christmas season is here, and officials with the Pearl Police Department (PPD) want Mississippians to shop safely this year.

Whether shopping online or in-person, PPD officials recommend the following tips to keep your Christmas season safe:

For online deliveries:

Have your packages delivered when someone is home or to your work.

Ask your neighbor to pick up delivery packages.

Track your packages so you know when to expect delivery.

Use home security cameras.

For store shopping:

Be alert and aware of your surroundings.

Park in well-lit areas, lock your car, close your windows and hide gifts and bags in your trunk.

Avoid carrying large amounts of cash.

Carry your purse close to your body and put your wallet in front pants pocket.

Have your keys ready to enter your vehicle when you approach it.

Lock your doors immediately after entering your vehicle.