HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – On Sunday, December 31, the City of Hattiesburg will ring in the New Year with Midnight on Front Street.

The event will encompass Pine, Front, Main and Mobile Streets and include a family-friendly event in the Pocket Museum alley, two stages, food trucks, open downtown restaurants and merchants. There will also be a Hub Sign drop and a dual fireworks show on both Main and Mobile Streets.

Road Closures and Parking

Downtown Hattiesburg will transition to pedestrian access only at 1:00 p.m., with key downtown roads (Pine, Front and Main) closing in preparation to build the stages and prepare for street vendors, the drop and fireworks. Traffic will continue to flow on Mobile Street until 11 p.m. At this time, it will close to prepare for the firework displays. Public parking is available throughout Downtown along the perimeter of the closed roads.

Midnight on Front Street map (Courtesy: City of Hattiesburg)

Transportation & Public Safety

Both Hattiesburg Police Department and Hattiesburg Fire Department will be available throughout the event to make sure all have a great, safe New Year’s Eve celebration. Residents are encouraged to make travel plans ahead of time through a designated driver, ride-sharing apps like Uber/Lyft or through Hub City Transit.

Hub City Transit: The blue route will run along Hardy Street from Downtown Hattiesburg to Midtown between 8 p.m. on December 31 and 2 a.m. on January 1. The bus will make guaranteed stops at the Midtown Market (Mahogany Bar, El Rayo, Crescent City Grill and Ed’s), the District at Midtown, the Keg & Barrel and Forrest Street/Front Street.

Midnight on Front Street transit map (Courtesy: City of Hattiesburg)

Event Features

Midnight on Front Street is a premier destination event for New Year’s Eve, featuring live music, food trucks, the iconic Hub Sign Drop and a dual fireworks show. The event also features an early, family-friendly celebration located in the Pocket Museum Alley (alley between Forrest Street and Main Street). This area will include the Confetti Countdown at 6:30 p.m., DJ Kujho spinning tunes for children at 7 p.m. and culminating with a balloon pop at 8 p.m. Crafts, family-friendly activities and concessions will be available in the Alley.

Agenda

1:00 p.m. – Event perimeter roads will close to traffic in Downtown Hattiesburg for event set-up.

6:30 p.m. – Confetti Countdown event in the Pocket Museum alley begins, with DJ Kujho spinning tunes at 7 p.m. and a balloon pop at 8 p.m.

8 p.m. – Mile High Rangers begin playing on the stage at Front Street.

9 p.m. – DJ Kujho begins, serving as the event emcee.

10 p.m. – Big Fun Brass Band begins playing on the stage at Front Street.

11:30 p.m. – DJ Kujho takes over as the crowd gets ready to count down to Midnight.

11:55 p.m. – Mayor Toby Barker makes remarks and begins the midnight countdown.

Midnight – Hub Sign drops and dual fireworks take place.

1 a.m. – The event ends.

2 a.m. – All local businesses and restaurants close.