JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The holiday season is in full swing, and you don’t have to look far for a real Christmas tree. Fortunately for Mississippians, the state is home to dozens of Christmas tree farms.

Why choose a genuine Christmas tree over an artificial one? First and foremost, buying a real tree from a Mississippi grower means you’re supporting the local economy. But according to Mississippi Christmas Trees, they’re also biodegradable and environmentally friendly. They protect water resources, prevent erosion and provide habitat for wildlife. Each acre of growing Christmas trees produces enough oxygen daily for 18 people.

Mississippi is home to 32 Christmas tree farms. Shoppers can choose between different types of trees like Leyland Cypress, Arizona Cypress, Eastern Redcedar, Virginia Pine, Arborvitae and Deodar Cedar.

The addresses and contact information for each farm can be found on Mississippi Christmas Trees’ website. Here are the farms located around Central Mississippi and the Pine Belt:

Kazery Farm – Jackson

– Jackson Lowery Family Christmas Tree Farm – Flora

– Flora Traxler Christmas Trees – Utica

– Utica Green’s Tree Farm – Hazlehurst

– Hazlehurst Green Hills Christmas Tree Farm – Natchez

– Natchez Magnolia Creek Farm – Magnolia

– Magnolia Christmas Memories Tree Farm – Magnolia

– Magnolia Timberhill Christmas Tree Farm – Chatawa

– Chatawa Hilltop Breeze – Summit

– Summit Morgan Hills Christmas Trees – Liberty

– Liberty Making Memories Christmas Tree Farm – Mount Olive

– Mount Olive Smith’s Christmas Tree Farm – Moselle

– Moselle Thomley’s Christmas Tree Farm – Hattiesburg

– Hattiesburg Shearer’s Trees – Purvis

– Purvis Walters Tree Farm – Laurel

– Laurel Talson Farms – Laurel

– Laurel Bass Christmas Tree Farm – Columbia

– Columbia Barkley Farms – Tylertown

– Tylertown Nana and Papaw’s Christmas Tree Farm – Buckatunna