JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The holiday season is in full swing, and you don’t have to look far for a real Christmas tree. Fortunately for Mississippians, the state is home to dozens of Christmas tree farms.
Why choose a genuine Christmas tree over an artificial one? First and foremost, buying a real tree from a Mississippi grower means you’re supporting the local economy. But according to Mississippi Christmas Trees, they’re also biodegradable and environmentally friendly. They protect water resources, prevent erosion and provide habitat for wildlife. Each acre of growing Christmas trees produces enough oxygen daily for 18 people.
Mississippi is home to 32 Christmas tree farms. Shoppers can choose between different types of trees like Leyland Cypress, Arizona Cypress, Eastern Redcedar, Virginia Pine, Arborvitae and Deodar Cedar.
The addresses and contact information for each farm can be found on Mississippi Christmas Trees’ website. Here are the farms located around Central Mississippi and the Pine Belt:
- Kazery Farm – Jackson
- Lowery Family Christmas Tree Farm – Flora
- Traxler Christmas Trees – Utica
- Green’s Tree Farm – Hazlehurst
- Green Hills Christmas Tree Farm – Natchez
- Magnolia Creek Farm – Magnolia
- Christmas Memories Tree Farm – Magnolia
- Timberhill Christmas Tree Farm – Chatawa
- Hilltop Breeze – Summit
- Morgan Hills Christmas Trees – Liberty
- Making Memories Christmas Tree Farm – Mount Olive
- Smith’s Christmas Tree Farm – Moselle
- Thomley’s Christmas Tree Farm – Hattiesburg
- Shearer’s Trees – Purvis
- Walters Tree Farm – Laurel
- Talson Farms – Laurel
- Bass Christmas Tree Farm – Columbia
- Barkley Farms – Tylertown
- Nana and Papaw’s Christmas Tree Farm – Buckatunna