Winter clothing, care packages given to homeless in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Clothing and care packages that were collected during the Share the Love Winter Drive were given out to homeless people in Jackson on Saturday, December 18.

Attendees visited Pittman Park where they were given personal care products, warm clothing and care packages from the Anderson United Methodist Women’s Ministry.

“We want them to know people are here. They really, actually care and we actually care about you while on the streets. Because at the end of the day, this situation that a lot of them are in, everybody assumes that some people fell into this and we want to help,” said an event organizer.