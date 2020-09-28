Cool Schools: McComb parents throw parade for superintendent

MCCOMB, Miss. (WJTV) – Parents threw a parade to show appreciation for the Superintendent of Schools in McComb, Dr. Cederick Ellis. They drove around the administration building, honking horns and showing tiger spirit.

Dr. Ellis, who has served seven years in the position, had this to say about leadership when we last talked.

“One of the things I do know is that although I’m a leader, I know that I am a servant. And what I have to do is lead by example.”

