Cool Schools: Provine Alumni Landscaping Project

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Now that the school year is in full swing, Cool Schools has returned to 12 News. Given the pandemic, it’s even more important to shine light on schools trying to make an impact inside and outside the classroom. That includes work by teachers, students, parents, and alumni.

Just a few weeks ago, the Provine High School’s Class of 1989 started phase one of their beautification project at the school.

Even though the students won’t return to in-person class until next year Lashunna Blackmon, who is a former Provine student and teacher, says it’s all about having ram pride. “I think it’s very important when students walk into a building, they see the beauty of the building and feel pride. We were more than happy to help because we still feel so very connected to Provine.”

Alumni got their hands dirty doing labor to help spruce up the campus. They trimmed hedges, cut tree limbs, pulled vines.

“Many will say the facilities ought to be able to do that. But with so many schools in the JPS district, there is no way they can adequately cover everything, even if it’s outsourced. And why not show that Ram Pride? Why not give back to where you came from,” Blackmon said.

The “Divine Class of 89” is heading back out Saturday, September 17th for phase two of their project.

They’re inviting all alumni and community members to join them. It begins at 5:30 a.m.

