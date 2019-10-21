Halloween activities for the Metro area

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – It’s officially spooky season! With Halloween on our heels, we know you and the family are looking for activities that can keep everyone’s attention. Whether the goal is to load up on candy, show off a well-planned costume, or get shocked out of your skin, there’s something for everyone!

Halloween Fit Fest Frenzy & Trunk-or-Treat

The Pearl Outlets of Mississippi is excited to announce the Halloween Fit Fest Frenzy. This free event is Saturday, October 26th from 2 to 4 p.m.! It will take place outside on the Plaza near the Food Court and back parking lot. This year’s Halloween event includes two car shows, games, face painting, a coloring station, and more. Kids are encouraged to wear costumes.

The Park After Dark

The Park After Dark is hosted at the MS Museum of Natural Science and MS Children’s Museum October 25th, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. It’s a fall festivities with spooky science and family fun! Enjoy arts and crafts, go trick-or-treating through the museums, and show off your costumes in a safe environment.



City of Jackson Trunk or Treat

The annual Trunk or Treat Harvest Carnival event will happen October 31st, 2019. From 4 – 9 p.m., the family can enjoy games, an outdoor movie, and live entertainment. Admission is just $1. Food vendors will be in attendance. This event happens at the Jackson Police Training Academy.

BOOSEUM at the Historic Hattiesburg USO

October 25th this the one spooky night of the year when the African American Military History Museum comes to life! Booseum is a family-friendly event held annually at the historic USO, located in the Sixth Street Museum District in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. Guests are encouraged to wear costumes. There will be Halloween-themed activities, treats, games, face painting and much more. The event is free for members, $2 for children and $3 for parents. It kicks off at 6 p.m.

Hattiesburg Boo Zoo 2019

The Hattiesburg Zoo is hosting the annual Zoo Boo 2019! The event begins on Friday, October 25th, and will be open nightly through Wednesday, October 30th from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Admission is $10 per person, and includes unlimited rides on the “Cousin Itt Train” and the “Carou-Spell.”

JA Fall Carnival

The JA Fall Carnival is sponsored by the Jackson Academy Association parent organization. This community-wide event features old fashioned carnival games, a costume contest, jump houses, a bake sale, pumpkin decorating contest and more. It takes places October 22nd, 5 – 8 p.m.