Mississippi Children’s Museum to break ground on second location

Courtesy: Mississippi Children’s Museum – Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WJTV) – Nearly two years after announcing the plan to open a second Mississippi Children’s Museum location, museum officials are breaking ground in Meridian, making it the first children’s museum in East Mississippi.

The ceremony is scheduled for October 28, 2019, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Mississippi Children’s Museum – Meridian (MCM – Meridian) will be located on 22nd Avenue, in the old Sears location. An opening date has not been released.

Plans for the museum will include a 25,000 square foot building and a 25,000 square foot outdoor exhibit experience. Learn more about the funding behind the project here.

