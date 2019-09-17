Rainbow Co-op to celebrate grand opening in Northpark Mall

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Beloved natural grocery co-operative, Rainbow, will host a grand opening at its new location in Northpark Mall.

The store had to close its Fondren location in 2018, after battling years of flood problems. The store had been open for nearly four decades.

Rainbow Co-op at Northpark has been welcoming customers since late August 2019. Now, stakeholders will hold a grand opening on September 18, 2019.

The event happens all day, beginning at 7:00 a.m. It will include complimentary coffee and tea, samples, and giveaways. The ribbon-cutting is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. A yoga class instructed by Hamilton Walters will begin at 7:30 p.m.

The store’s new location is located in the lower level of Northpark Mall, between Belk and Dillard’s.